Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,558,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after buying an additional 66,610 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

