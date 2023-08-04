Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

