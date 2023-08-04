Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 76,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,993. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $72.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

