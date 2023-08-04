Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $81,987.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $9,949,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

