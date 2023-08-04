CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

CompX International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66.

CompX International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $39,988.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,790 shares in the company, valued at $124,664.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CompX International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

