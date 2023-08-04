Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Conduent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Stock Down 2.8 %

CNDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. Conduent has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Earnings History for Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

