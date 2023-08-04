Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFLT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock valued at $38,745,131. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

