Conflux (CFX) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $564.54 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,344,135 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,076,109,860.176456 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18496345 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $45,523,607.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

