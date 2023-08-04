ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

