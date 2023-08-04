Contrasting 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 4imprint Group and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

4imprint Group currently has a consensus target price of $5,550.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Groupon has a consensus target price of $7.98, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Groupon.

This table compares 4imprint Group and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A Groupon -40.87% -161.07% -10.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4imprint Group and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $599.09 million 0.41 -$237.61 million ($7.67) -1.02

4imprint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

4imprint Group beats Groupon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

