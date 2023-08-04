Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

CORT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,566. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

