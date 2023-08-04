Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 1,417,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

