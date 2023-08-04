Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

CGAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.