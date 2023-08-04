Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 387,195 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,195 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. 4,134,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,545,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

