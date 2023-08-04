Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,451,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,639 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $39,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 350,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

