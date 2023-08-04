Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $18.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,331,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,822. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 344.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.