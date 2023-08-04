Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $23.70 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,279,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,890. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

