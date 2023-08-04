Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $52.94 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,651 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 593,736 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $52,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. 2,981,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,108. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.68.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

