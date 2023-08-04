Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $78.77 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $78,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,562,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,171,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.