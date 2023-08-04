Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $96.21 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 302,358 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $96,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,641,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,432. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

