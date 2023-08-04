Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10,616.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929,288 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $29,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,424,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

