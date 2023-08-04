Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,704. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

