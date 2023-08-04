Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 11.9%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $16.10. 162,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 435,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $353.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669. 65.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,435,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 975,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

