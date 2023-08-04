Costello Asset Management INC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $162.65. 1,883,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.