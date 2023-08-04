Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,266 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 2.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DRI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

