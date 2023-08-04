Costello Asset Management INC Sells 710 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for approximately 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. 143,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,919. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

