Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

