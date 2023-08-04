Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $927.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

