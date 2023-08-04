Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,114,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,354. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.