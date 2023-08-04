Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 401,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,183. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

