Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 265,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,717. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

