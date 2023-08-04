Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,069. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

