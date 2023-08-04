Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,881 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

