Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CNX Resources worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,262 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $16,801,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 908,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.