Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 575,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

