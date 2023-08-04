Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GBLI stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBLI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.