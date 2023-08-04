Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,966. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

