Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Chase accounts for about 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chase by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $126.06. 46,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

