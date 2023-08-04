Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Covestro Company Profile

COVTY stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.34. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

