Craig Hallum Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $61.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair cut Symbotic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.55.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

