Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.1 %
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 749,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chipmaker Marvell Sees AI Revenue Soaring In The Coming Years
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.