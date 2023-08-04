Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

CMCT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 587,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 749,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.