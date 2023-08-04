Credit Suisse Group Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $19.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRSH. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 1,506,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,075. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Freshworks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

