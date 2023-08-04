Credit Suisse Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

