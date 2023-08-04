Credit Suisse Group Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,325.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,925.58.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,839.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,736.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,611.18. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

