Credit Suisse Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,726 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

