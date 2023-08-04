Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 505,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,193. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

