Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$548,150.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00.
Crew Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
CR opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7516869 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on CR
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.