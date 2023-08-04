Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$548,150.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00.

CR opened at C$5.70 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7516869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.62.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

