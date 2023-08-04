Critical Analysis: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and Raymond James’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.22 $50.68 million $0.72 9.04 Raymond James $11.25 billion 2.07 $1.51 billion $7.92 13.84

Risk & Volatility

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raymond James, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Raymond James 0 5 2 0 2.29

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Raymond James has a consensus target price of $117.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Raymond James.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WisdomTree pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raymond James has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% Raymond James 13.98% 18.84% 2.29%

Summary

WisdomTree beats Raymond James on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

