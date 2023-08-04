Critical Survey: Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and DNB Bank ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $6.48 billion N/A $2.17 billion SEK 2.45 7.26 DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.28 8.94

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank AB (publ). Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 1 2 2 0 2.20 DNB Bank ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00

Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of SEK 182.25, suggesting a potential upside of 924.45%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 689.99%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 30.06% 17.25% 0.98% DNB Bank ASA 25.61% 13.64% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

