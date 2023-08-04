Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by Argus

Equities researchers at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.